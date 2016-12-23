Parliament to receive Claassen Commission's report on Phiyega

File: The commission that was investigating allegations of misconduct against the National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega and her fitness to hold office, following the 2012 Marikana massacre, is to submit its report to Parliament. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Claassen Commission of Inquiry is to submit its report on Riah Phiyega to Parliament.

The body was investigating allegations of misconduct against the national police commissioner and her fitness to hold office, following the 2012 Marikana massacre.

It has already submitted a copy of the report to President Jacob Zuma earlier this month and later to Phiyega.

The president is still considering the findings and asked Phiyega to make additional written representations that may assist him in considering the recommendations of the commission.

Phiyega’s lawyer, Sandile July, said the issue was not about her keeping her job but about clearing her name.

July said, “The fact of the matter is that she was accused of having taken a decision which resulted to the death of people, Claassen says she did not, Farlam was wrong."

"Linked to that charge, is charge number 2, which says when you took that decision you should have foreseen the possibility that a catastrophe is going to happen in Marikana."

"But for some strange reason Claassen finds that she did not take that decision, but she expects her to have foreseen when the decision was taken."

"The charge is that when she took the decision, that is charge 2, she should have foreseen; but one, you say she did not take the decision, how do you then link charge 2 to charge 1 which relates to the same decision that you say she did not take?”

