Parliament to review rules of removing the president

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's rules subcommittee is expected to start working on a draft procedure for the removal of the President on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Parliament said in a statement the move follows the Constitutional Court’s judgment handed down on December 29, 2017 that the National Assembly failed to put in place rules to regulate the removal of the president.

"In keeping with the Assembly’s commitment to comply fully with the Constitutional Court’s majority judgment, Members of Parliament serving on the National Assembly Rules Subcommittee have been notified of the forthcoming meetings and supplied with documents to be considered there.

"The documents include a draft procedure drawn up in April 2016, but not finalised, and a comparative study, compiled in 2015, about impeachment proceedings of seven other Parliaments on the removal of a Head of State. The draft procedure, once finalised by the Subcommittee, would need to be adopted by the National Assembly as part of the Assembly’s rules," parliament said.





eNCA