Parliament to summons Guptas, Myeni and Duduzane

  • South Africa
File: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma. They are to be issued with summonses to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into maladministration at public enterprises. Photo: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is to summons former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta brothers to appear at its inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at state-owned enterprises.

Chairperson for the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho said the committee was of the view that it would be impossible to finish the work of the inquiry without the testimony of Myeni, Zuma and the Guptas.

The issuing of a summons was the last resort as invitations had been issued without any success, she said.

Myeni had been invited twice and on both occasions had said she was unable to appear before the committee.

 

"Members of the committee said they will not be held to ransom by Ms Myeni as it is in her best interest to appear before the inquiry," Rantho said.

"The committee has not received a sick note from Ms Myeni. Members of the committee proposed an independent evaluation to verify if she is indeed sick."

Myeni claimed to be sick on Tuesday, while the Guptas' lawyer said they could not appear before the inquiry as they were out of the country.

eNCA

