Parliament's state capture inquiry to summon Guptas, Duduzane, Myeni

PARLIAMENT – Parliament's inquiry looking into state capture at state-owned enterprises will issue summonses to outstanding witnesses, including the Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni.

The committee on Public Enterprises met on Tuesday to discuss the way forward for the inquiry.

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni repeatedly failed to appear before MPs, claiming she was too ill.

The Guptas' lawyer told the committee his clients were out of the country, while former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, also did not show when he was supposed to.

However, there might be a snag, as the committee has no addresses where the subpoenas should be served.

The committee said it is deeply concerned by the threats made to the chairperson of the inquiry, Zukiswa Rantho. Rantho received an anonymous threatening phone call at the weekend.

"The committee agreed that the matter must be reported to law enforcement agencies so that a security threat analysis can be done and proper action can be taken. The committee also believes the matter should be reported to the Speaker of Parliament," it said in a statement.

"In its closed meeting, the committee has decided to accept affidavits from the individuals who have indicated their interest in making submissions to the inquiry. The committee set a final date of 13 April as the deadline for submitting the affidavits."

The committee said it plans to finalise its report in May, with a final draft being tabled in the National Assembly in mid-June.

