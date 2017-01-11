Parole board mulling over Motsamai release

File image of former APLA commander Kenny Motsamai. The Correctional Services Department has refuted claims that the PAC veteran will be released on full parole on Wednesday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department has confirmed to eNCA that Kenny Motsamai will not be released from prison today (Wednesday).

Departmental Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the parole board is still deciding whether to grant him full parole.

A veteran of the Pan Africanist Congress, Motsamai has spent 27 years in jail for the murder of a White traffic officer in 1989.

He received two life sentences, an additional 19-years for murder, and three other charges, including armed robbery.

Last year, the Department of Correctional Services granted him day parole, but he argued that the conditional release still denied him his freedom.

