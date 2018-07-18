DStv Channel 403
Participants locked out of KZN land hearings

  • South Africa
File: Land hearing currently taking place nationwide are giving citizens an opportunity to air their views and have their voices heard on expropriation without compensation. Photo: eNCA/ Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the participants in the KwaZulu-Natal public hearings being held in Vryheid over land expropriation say they have been locked out of proceedings.

The hearings are headed by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.

Co-chairperson Louis Nzimande urged the audience at the Cecil Emmet Sports Complex to adhere to a time of three minutes each, and stick to the subject at hand - whether land should be expropriated with or without compensation.

These proceedings have been put in place to give citizens an opportunity to air their views and have their voices heard on expropriation without compensation.

