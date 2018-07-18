Participants locked out of KZN land hearings

File: Land hearing currently taking place nationwide are giving citizens an opportunity to air their views and have their voices heard on expropriation without compensation. Photo: eNCA/ Sethembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the participants in the KwaZulu-Natal public hearings being held in Vryheid over land expropriation say they have been locked out of proceedings.

A group is protesting outside the #LandHearings. They say they’ve been locked out and police have told them there’s no space inside. pic.twitter.com/EJmzThG2E5 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 18, 2018

Mbongiseni Malunga says land under Ingonyama Trust must not be touched. He also wants more help from government. #LandHearings pic.twitter.com/R9icbROSql — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 18, 2018

The hearings are headed by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.

Co-chairperson Louis Nzimande urged the audience at the Cecil Emmet Sports Complex to adhere to a time of three minutes each, and stick to the subject at hand - whether land should be expropriated with or without compensation.

READ: Land reform public hearings kick off

These proceedings have been put in place to give citizens an opportunity to air their views and have their voices heard on expropriation without compensation.

Long queues as the public registers for #LandHearings in KZN. The session is expected to start at 11. pic.twitter.com/Yl1VJaHFea — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 18, 2018

eNCA