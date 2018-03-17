Passenger dies in Durban horror car crash

One person died and another was injured when two vehicles collided on the M4 southbound after Quality Street in Durban on Friday night. Photo: Rescue Care/ANA

DURBAN - One person died and another was injured when two vehicles collided on the M4 southbound after Quality Street in Durban on Friday night, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8.30pm to find that two vehicles had collided on the southbound carriageway, after which a bakkie crashed through the barriers and came to a rest in Landsdowne Road, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Saturday.

The bakkie was extensively damaged. The passenger was found trapped in the wreckage. Paramedics assessed the woman, believed to be in her 40s, and found that she had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The Durban fire department used the jaws-of-life to free the woman. The driver had sustained mild injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency