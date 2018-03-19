Gauteng pathology services to resume after strike

File: The Gauteng Department of Health applied for a court interdict against the striking forensic pathology employees, which was served on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has welcomed a court order that striking pathology officers resume duties, saying it had addressed all their concerns.

Forensic pathology services in the province have been disrupted after at least 40 mortuary workers, mainly from the Germiston facility, embarked on an illegal strike over a formal training programme.

Some workers were served with suspension letters last week.

The workers refused to carry out their dissection and evisceration functions, holding back funerals that would not be carried out due to pending post-mortems on the deceased.

On Thursday, the department applied for a court interdict against the striking forensic pathology employees, which was served on Friday.

The department said the workers rendered essential services in terms of the Labour Relations Act and were therefore barred from striking.

It apologised to families of the deceased.

The department also said the principle of "no-work, no pay" would be implemented on the workers, adding that the Health Professions Council had finalised the requirements for a formal training course and these would be gazetted nationally.

"We invite workers to refer any other matter of concern to the national bargaining process. The department remains committed to improving working conditions within available resources," it said.

African News Agency