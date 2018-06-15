PE police launch manhunt for detective's killers

An identikit image of a person of interest in the shooting death of a detective in Port Elizabeth earlier this week. Photo: SAPS

PORT ELIZABETH - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and killed a detective.

Detective Constable Bonga Ngcingwana was killed while on duty in New Brighton earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that for the past 48 hours, police in both policing clusters in Nelson Mandela Bay have been working round the clock with task teams comprising senior and experienced detectives to investigate and identify the culprits involved.

Beetge said police were looking for a silver Toyota Etios in which the four suspects were travelling.

Beetge said the young men might be driving around the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

“An identikit was also compiled of a person of interest to this investigation. This person is a young male with age between 25 to 30 years.”

Any person that sees a suspicious silver Toyota Etios with suspicious occupants, or that could assist in the identification of the person of interest is asked to contact SAPS.

At around 3pm on Tuesday this week, two detectives from the Mount Road Crime Office attempted to approach a Silver Toyota Etios in Mendi Road. The officers got out of their marked police vehicle, a black Nissan double cab bakkie, and four suspects got out of an Etios, police said.

The suspects produced firearms and fired several shots at the members. The 35-year-old constable Ngcingwana was shot several times, while a 37-year-old sergeant who was with him managed to get cover and was not injured.

Seconds after the shooting, a New Brighton police vehicle came across the scene, unaware of what had transpired. Beetge said the suspects also opened fire on them and police responded by shooting back.

Beetge said the four suspects managed to evade arrest while the New Brighton police members immediately secured the crime scene and requested back up.

Ngcingwana died on his way to Mercantile Hospital.

African News Agency