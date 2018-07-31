Peak period train services operate amid Gautrain stike

File: Gautrain workers have downed tools following a breakdown in negotiating wages, bonus incentives, and other employee benefits. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG – After Monday’s commuter chaos, Gautrain has said a train service will operate during peak travel periods between Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport, stopping at Rhodesfield on Tuesday.

From tomorrow, a train service will operarate during the peak period between Sandton & OR Tambo, stopping at Rhodesfield. A bus service will operate between Sandton & Rhodesfield and between Rhodesfield & OR Tambo from 09h00 until 16h00. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 30, 2018

A bus service will operate between Sandton and Rhodesfield and between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo from 9am until 4pm.

Gautrain commuters were left stranded after workers embarked on a protected strike following a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Workers want a 10 percent increase, and the employer is offering 8.5.

The union says the strike will continue until the company is willing to reconsider its position.

Gautrain has apologised to commuters, and say they try to keep their services running during peak times.

In the Gautrain Contingency Plan, the service said striking workers must equally respect that their colleagues also have a right to work without intimidation.

"We will not condone intimidation or other criminal acts that result in damage to assets or that prevent workers from working."

