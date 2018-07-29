Pedestrian killed by truck near Potchefstroom

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed when he was hit by a truck on the R53 about 15km from Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday night. Photo: ER24/ANA

POTCHEFSTROOM, July 29 (ANA) - A pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s, was killed when he was hit by a truck on the R53 about 15km from Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8pm to find the body of the man lying on the side of the road. The truck that hit the man had come to a stop a short distance away, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Sunday.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver of the truck fortunately escaped injury," Meiring said.

African News Agency