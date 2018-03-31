Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Pretoria

March 31 - A 25-year-old male pedestrian was killed when three vehicles collided on Tsomo Street in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Saturday morning. Photo: Netcare 911 (Arrive Alive) / ANA

PRETORIA - A 25-year-old male pedestrian was killed when three vehicles collided on Tsomo Street in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene to find that three vehicles had collided, ending up in the middle of the road, Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

Paramedics found the pedestrian lying about 10 metres away from the accident. Unfortunately, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The three drivers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Magoro said.

African News Agency