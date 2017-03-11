Pedestrian killed on N1 south near Malibongwe

A man was killed when he was hit by a bakkie on the N1 southbound between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude turn-offs in Randburg, Johannesburg, on 11 March, 2017 Photo: Photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG – A man was killed when he was hit by a bakkie on the N1 southbound between the Malibongwe and Beyers Naude turn-offs in Randburg, Johannesburg, ER24 paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at about 7.45am to find the man, believed to be in his 30s, laying in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Members of the public had already begun CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] efforts. Paramedics immediately took over CPR as well as providing the patient with several advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

92203: Crash (Overturned Vehicle) on N1 Southbound after Malibongwe I/C. 3 lanes closed. Drive carefully pic.twitter.com/xJ0FdKvZT4 — ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) March 11, 2017

A bakkie was found on its side in the slow lane of the road. Paramedics assessed the driver and found that he had sustained only minor injuries. “He was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate further,” Meiring said.

African News Agency