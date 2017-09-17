Pedestrian killed on N2 in Durban

A pedestrian was killed instantly when hit by a minibus taxi on the N2. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

DURBAN – A pedestrian was killed instantly when hit by a minibus taxi on the N2 northbound in the vicinity of the Queen Nandi Drive Bridge in Riverhorse Valley, Durban on Sunday night, paramedics said.

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were called to the scene and on arrival “were met with absolute mayhem as the dismembered mortal remains of a pedestrian lay strewn across the roadway”.

The gender and approximate age of the pedestrian “could not be obtained on initial assessment due to the severity of the injuries sustained”.

The driver and single occupant of the minibus taxi suffered minor injuries and was attended to on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. Part of the road remained closed while emergency services and authorities worked to clear the scene and conduct the necessary investigations, Van Reenen said.

African News Agency