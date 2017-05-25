Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Pending Nquthu by-election results: IFP 40.98%, ANC 5.17%, DA 1.3%

  • South Africa
Screenshot of pending by-election Results in Nquthu. Photo: IEC website

NQUTHU - The Residents of the highly contested Nquthu region in KwaZulu-Natal voted in a by-election on Wednesday. The results are pending.

The awaited poll displays the following:

IFP   - 40.98%

ANC - 5.17%

DA    - 1.3%

Special voting took place on Tuesday.

Fourteen parties are vying for control of the municipality which has had no political leadership since the local government elections in August.

It was placed under administration after several failed bids to elect new office-bearers.

Some residents say, based on past experience, that casting a ballot seems to make very little difference.

But they're clinging to hope that, whoever wins, will bring change.

eNCA

eNCA

