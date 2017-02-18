Peters calls for caution on roads as storm heads west

File: Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads, as the tropical depression associated with the recent storm Dineo continues west. Photo: via Pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters on Saturday urged motorists and public transport drivers to be cautious on the roads as the tropical depression associated with the recent tropical storm Dineo that affected Southern Africa continued its westward progression and was currently located near the border of South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

The system had caused widespread rain over eastern Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The heaviest rain from Thursday was recorded in Mpumalanga, where Graskop recorded 166mm, Bourke’s Luck 96mm, Kruger Mpumalanga Airport 61mm, and the Barberton prison 49mm, the transport department said in a statement.

Rain showers still persisted over Mpumalanga and Limpopo and were expected to become heavier during the course of the day. Thus, the warnings over the two provinces remained in force for the rest of Saturday.

The South African Weather Service predicted scattered showers over the northern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Saturday, with heavy rain then expected to shift to Botswana.

For the remainder of the country, isolated thunderstorms were expected over the central parts but would be scattered over the southern Free State and the Northern Cape, as well as most of the Eastern Cape.

“Motorists are therefore warned that there may be delays on the roads as a result of rainy weather which generally tends to affect traffic lights and visibility,” Peters said.

Motorists should keep their headlights lights on, increase following distances, and reduce speed during wet weather conditions. It would be advisable for those wanting to be on time for their engagements to travel earlier than usual to avoid delays.

Peters also warned that motorists should avoid driving during thunderstorms and heavy downpours as roads became slippery and visibility poor.

African News Agency