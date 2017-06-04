Petrol price cut from Wednesday

File: The wholesale price of both grades of diesel would drop by 23c/l. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

PRETORIA – The price of both grades of petrol will drop by 25 cents a litre with effect from midnight on Tuesday, the Energy Department says.

The wholesale price of both grades of diesel would drop by 23c/l, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would drop by 22c/l and the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) by 30c/l.

The maximum retail price of LPGas would drop by 77c/kg.

The decrease in fuel prices was due to the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin dropping during the period under review – 26 April to 1 June.

The rand had also appreciated against the US dollar during this period, on average, when compared with the previous period, the department said.

African News Agency