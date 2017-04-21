Phahlane accused of not being truthful about probe

JOHANNESBURG - Shocking allegations against Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane have surfaced.

In an affidavit filed by the police watchdog, Phahlane is branded a liar about its investigation into him.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been looking into how Phahlane paid for a property believed to be worth R8-million and cars worth R4.3-million.

The IPID is also probing Phahlane's relationship with a police service provider.

It was after an R80,000 sound system was installed at his home.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is aware of the matter and has seen the IPID's affidavit.

He however declined to comment on the matter at this time.

eNCA