Phakeng is new UCT vice-chancellor

  • South Africa
CAPE TOWN 17 March 2018 - The University of Cape Town has named Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng as its new vice-chancellor. She will replace Dr Max Price in July. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town has appointed Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng as its new vice-chancellor.

UCT’s transformation and reconciliation council chairperson Sipho Pityana made the announcement on Saturday afternoon

Phakeng, a maths education professor and currently the deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation, will take up the vice-chancellorship on 1 July.

She will take over from Dr Max Price, who has held the position since 2008.

Pityana said what had stood out about Phakeng during a "competitive recruitment process" was her "sound knowledge of the key challenges and opportunities arising from the changing higher education environment both locally and globally.

Phakeng said she was honoured to have been afforded an opportunity to lead "one of the best institutions on the continent. I am particularly humbled by the overwhelming support that I have received within the university community.

“I know that the task that lies ahead is a mammoth one and I do not underestimate its complexities. In every challenge we face there are also opportunities. I also know that alongside all the members of the campus community, we will meet the challenges and reach even higher milestones as an institution.”

Price congratulated his successor, saying: "The role of vice-chancellor at UCT is an extremely demanding one, but I have no doubt that Professor Phakeng has qualities that will stand her in good stead as she takes on this significant challenge.”

