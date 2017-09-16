PIC board expresses confidence in CEO

File: On Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said there were no “pre-conceived plans” to remove PIC chief executive officer Daniel Matjila (pictured). Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Yunus Mohamed

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Board expressed its confidence in the ability and integrity of chief executive officer (CEO) Daniel Matjila, management and staff of the PIC.

“The Board wishes to state that it will continue to exercise its fiduciary duties without fear or favour, including accountability to all stakeholders. The Board also noted media allegations prior to the meeting about its intention to remove the CEO. The Board wishes to reiterate that it rejects these allegations with the contempt they deserve,” the Board said in a statement on Friday.

“The CEO made representations to the Board responding to allegations levelled against him through the media. The CEO provided detailed documentary evidence of the decisions made by the PIC and that the process followed was in accordance with all policies, procedures and delegation of authority of the PIC.”

In the statement on Friday, the Board said that it took the decision to communicate the outcomes of its special meeting held in Pretoria.

“Ordinarily, the Board would not publicly disclose the outcomes of its deliberations. However, the Board deems it necessary to break from this tradition, given the heightened interest from the media and other stakeholders,” it said.

“Following the deliberation by the Board on the allegations and representations, the Board accepted the representations of the CEO. For completeness of the process and for its final assurance, the Board mandated the Internal Audit division of the PIC to independently review the representations made by the CEO.”

On Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said there were no “pre-conceived plans” to remove Matjila. Buthelezi, who is also chairman of the PIC, was responding to media reports that Matjila would be removed at a board meeting on Friday and replaced with an associate of the Gupta family, who is at the centre of state capture allegations.

A report in the Cape Times on Thursday morning says the Gupta family “was pushing to replace” Matjila with “one of their associates, a board member recently appointed by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba”.

The newspaper quoted sources at the Treasury saying the Guptas had previously tried to have Matjila replaced with former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

Matjila was reportedly overseas when a letter was sent to him by deputy PIC chairman Xolani Mkhwanazi.

“Matjila is accused of funding a project linked to an alleged lover,” the newspaper said.

The PIC manages almost R2 trillion rand in government employees pension funds.

