Pig's slaughter 'misunderstanding' leads to murder of man

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN - A "misunderstanding" over the slaughter of a pig has led to the murder of a 25-year-old man at Willowvale, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

"It is alleged that a group of boys was slaughtering a pig at Beachamwood locality, Mahasana village, Willowvale on Friday, 22 June 2018 at about 12:00," Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The 25-year-old boy arrived and demanded to be in charge of the pig slaughter. It was then that a misunderstanding took place. The 25-year-old boy is alleged to have withdrew his knife. It is also alleged that a 19-year-old boy drew his knife and fatally stabbed the 25-year-old boy," Manatha said.

The 19-year-old suspect had since been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday.

