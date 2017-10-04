Pistorius extremely upset about upcoming movie

Johannesburg, 03 October 2017 - Oscar Pistorius is reportedly unhappy about the Lifetime Networks movie based on the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius is serving a six-year sentence after he shot Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Oscar Pistorius is reportedly unhappy about the Lifetime Networks movie based on the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

During the highly publicised trial, the Blade Runner insisted he mistook his girlfriend for a robber.

Both the Steenkamp and Pistorius' families are considering legal action over the movie.

The film is set to premier in the United States on 11 November, but no date has yet been given for the local release.

Pistorius is serving a six-year prison sentence for the murder of Steenkamp.

eNCA