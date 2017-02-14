Pityana continues call for Zuma's head

Save-SA convenor Sipho Pityana addresses the audience during a media briefing dubbed the ‘real sona’ held at the St George’s Cathedral on February 08, 2017 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / David Harrison

JOHANNESBURG - The head of the Save South Africa campaign, Sipho Pityana, has once again called for President Zuma's resignation.

Pityana says Zuma is not a credible leader, and Parliament must hold him accountable.

"We don't have to accept that he has to continue as the President of the country until and unless the constitutional court judgment has been considered properly by Parliament," Pityana said.

"Parliament established a committee to look into this and that committee has not done its work, it has not reported to parliament.

"Parliament has got to hold the President to account. Parliament is almost in contempt of court in not addressing the fact that court was quite scathing about its failure exercise its constitutional responsibility to hold the executive to account and to hold the president to account," he stressed.

