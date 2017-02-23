Plans to extend illegal multi-billion social grants contract: Dlamini

File: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini (not pictured) says government plans to extend an illegal multi-billion rand social grants contract.

PARLIAMENT – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says government plans to extend an illegal multi-billion rand social grants contract.

This is an apparent defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling and National Treasury saying it can’t legally support an extension without the court's permission.

Dlamini wouldn't answer questions about how much more this last-minute extension will cost taxpayers.

But the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) insists that its conduct doesn't amount to contempt of court.

Dlamini has come under fire for failing to appear before Parliament’s Social Development Portfolio Committee to answer questions about what opposition parties describe as a self-created and a potentially devastating social grants payment crisis.

The Constitutional Court ruled three years ago that the R10-billion contract awarded to Cash Paymaster Services to pay out grants to 17 million people was unlawful.

Weeks before Sassa was ordered to end that contract, Dlamini said Sassa will seek to extend it for another two years.

CPS has reportedly demanded an additional R1.3-billion to extend the tender but Dlamini won’t comment on how much this new contract will cost.

“We don’t want to commit here and then the people we are negotiating with start responding to us even before we start talking,” Dlamini said.

Treasury has made it clear that it can’t legally approve the extension of the CPS contract without the Constitutional Court’s approval.

It also remains unclear why Sassa and the department – who knew in October that it wouldn't be unable to take over social grant payments – only admitted this earlier this month.

The Office of the Chief Justice said he won’t comment on Sassa’s decision not to approach the court for an extension of the CPS contract.

