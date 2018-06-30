PLAYLIST: Brave the cold weather with hot music

File: This weekend a cold front is set to make landfall, bringing with it snow, very cold temperatures, strong winds, and rainy weather. eNCA compiled the perfect playlist for the cold weather: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tomorrow's cold front will be the COLDEST weather system that we've had thus far in 2018. Widespread rain in the WC & NC, with snowfalls from tomorrow night on the high-ground of these two provinces. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/W4mtxiuBku — eNCAWeather (@eNCAWeather) June 30, 2018

eNCA compiled the perfect playlist for the cold weather.

Speaking for ourselves, we can already feel it coming...

Make sure you stay warm.

You generally can't go wrong with Maroon 5.

Something on the chill side (pun intended!).

If you start missing the sunshine, this should help...

...as should some Bob Marley.

If all else fails, set fire to the rain!

And not so much for the lyrics, but rather the video and because he is coming to SA, some Ed Sheeran.

Santana can, if nothing else, make you feel warm inside.

But baby, it's going to be cold outside!

