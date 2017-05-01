Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police and armed robbers in standoff at Cape Town mall

  • South Africa
Roads around Nyanga junction were cordoned during a standoff between police and armed robbers. Photo: ANA/Supplied

CAPE TOWN – The Nyanga junction shopping centre and surrounding roads have been cordoned off as Cape Town police and metro officers engaged in a standoff with armed robbers inside a Shoprite store earlier on Monday.

 

 

According to City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, their metro officers were deployed to the scene.

The robbers, said Smith, fired at the City’s officers as well as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). He confirmed one security guard had been shot.

 

 

A SAPS spokeswoman was on the scene, but said she was still gathering information about the incident.

  • This is a developing story. Further information will be published as it becomes available.

 

African News Agency

