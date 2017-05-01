Police and armed robbers in standoff at Cape Town mall

Roads around Nyanga junction were cordoned during a standoff between police and armed robbers. Photo: ANA/Supplied

CAPE TOWN – The Nyanga junction shopping centre and surrounding roads have been cordoned off as Cape Town police and metro officers engaged in a standoff with armed robbers inside a Shoprite store earlier on Monday.

Gyselaarsdrama by Nyanga Junction winkelsentrum in Manenberg. Vier gewapende mans hou bestuurder van Shoprite aan. @MaygeneD pic.twitter.com/FvpAlJjixc — Netwerk24 Berig (@Netwerk24Berig) May 1, 2017

According to City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, their metro officers were deployed to the scene.

The robbers, said Smith, fired at the City’s officers as well as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). He confirmed one security guard had been shot.

@Artii_M Cash-in-transit heist at Shoprite in Nyanga Junction.Police officer wounded. Robbers holding hostage staff. pic.twitter.com/h4gAsKH0kL — Gcobani Gqibelo (@GcobaniGqibelo) May 1, 2017

A SAPS spokeswoman was on the scene, but said she was still gathering information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Further information will be published as it becomes available.

We condemn mall robberies - criminals must not hijack public spaces our people use. Nyanga Junction is under police presence — RSA Min of Police (@MbalulaFikile) May 1, 2017

African News Agency