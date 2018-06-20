Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police arrest three 'Rolex gang' members

  • South Africa
File: Three members of the so-called Rolex gang shot at police when caught in a stolen vehicle in Modderfontein, Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Flickr.com/Victor

JOHANNESBURG - Three members of the so-called Rolex Gang have been caught in a hijacked vehicle on the R25 in Modderfontein, Johannesburg.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi said that the suspects had started shooting when they realised they had been cornered.

Police responded.

"Three suspects were arrested at the scene; one sustained injuries during the shootout.

"The vehicle, two handguns with ammunition and other items were seized," Mfazi said.

READ: Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga hijacked

 

Mfazi commended the "tenacity" with which the intelligence-driven operation was executed.

"The high-level team included the police’s Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, the SAPS K9 Unit, the Alexandra Trio Task Team, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit as well as the Tracker Connect Investigation Department."

The suspects had been under surveillance since the hijacking of a vehicle in Alexandra in May.

Mfazi said combatting car hijackings was a top priority for the police.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close