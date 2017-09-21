Police bust drug mule at Cape Town International Airport

File: A 33-year-old woman was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport for the possession of cocaine. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – A 33-year-old woman was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport for the possession of cocaine.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Wednesday and “the suspect who entered our ports on a flight from Luanda was placed under observation and apprehended after it was discovered that she had swallowed 100 bullets filled with cocaine”.

The woman was detained and admitted to a medical facility where the contraband was collected. “The exact value of the drugs is yet to be established but is estimated at a significant amount. Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bellville to face a charge of dealing in drugs.”

