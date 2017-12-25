Four bust for drug dealing, money laundering

Bank cards and cash found in Prieska when 4 suspect were arrested for dealing and money laundering. Photo: Supplied SAPS

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested in Prieska near Kimberley for dealing in drugs and for money laundering.

“The first suspect was found in possession of 143 South African identity documents, two SA identity application papers, 37 Sassa pension cards, 32 FNB cards, 39 Standard Bank cards, four Capitec Bank cards, six Post Office Bank cards, 15 account cards from different retail shops, 19 rounds of ammunition and one camouflaged army trouser,” police revealed in a statement on Monday.

Police in the same area arrested another suspect for being in possession of mandrax tablets and a suspected stolen Samsung sound system.

A third suspect, also in the area, was arrested in possession of Sassa pension cards and bank cards from ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank, Old Mutual. The suspect was also found in possession of R10,200 in cash.

The fourth suspect was found in possession of tik, mandrax and khat drugs estimated at R10 000. An amount of R620 cash was also confiscated.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local magistrate’s court soon, pending further police investigations.

eNCA