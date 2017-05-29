Police bust three, seize abalone worth R2.8m

File: Police confiscated abalone worth an estimated R2.8-million and arrested three people at a house in Mowbray, Western Cape police said. Photo: Flickr / Adelle Roux

CAPE TOWN - The illegal trade in marine resources was dealt a blow on Sunday when police from Mowbray in Cape Town confiscated abalone worth an estimated R2.8-million and arrested three people.

Police officers were alerted to an “explosion” at the address by a neighbour, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Upon their arrival they found a man and woman, both aged 53, suffering from burn wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment. A 52-year-old woman who was also in the house was also arrested.

Police conducted an investigation on the scene and found plastic containers and buckets containing abalone.

The three suspects would appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court once they had been charged.

Protecting South Africa’s marine resources remained at the core of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) mandate, Rwexana said.

African News Agency