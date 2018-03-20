Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police caution against criminal activities during Ekurhuleni taxi strike

EKURHULENI 20 March 2018 - Commuters in Ekurhuleni are likely to be left stranded due to Tuesday’s taxi strike. EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng speaks to eNCA's Uveka Rangappa to give us the latest. Video: eNCA

GERMISTON - Police are monitoring the situation in Tembisa on Tuesday morning following reports of disgruntled protesters throwing stones at cars.

Taxi operators in the area embarked on a strike which has left thousands of commuters in Ekurhuleni stranded.

 

Some roads have been affected in some parts of Ekurhuleni.

Police have cautioned that criminal elements might hijack the planned taxi strike in the area.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng says police will not allow lawlessness.

“At Andrew Mapheto (Drive in Tembisa) where this is stone throwing at passing motor vehicles, of which we aren’t sure who are those people doing that, it looks like it is criminal activities including Buhle Park (Germiston),” said Mokheseng.

“I doubt if it is related to what is planned today because if I look at today it seems as if it is members of the community or criminals, so we can’t say there are no go areas or we can’t say it is related to the taxi strike planned for today.”

Mokheseng said the EMPD working with the South African Police Services, Gauteng traffic police, national traffic police are on high alert on the R21 and R24 freeway as it is expected to be obstructed due to the taxi strike.

Taxi operators will deliver a memorandum of demands at council offices.

The march is set to start at 10am from the Germiston Taxi Rank.

 

