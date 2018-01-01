Police chopper crashes in KZN

The Durban police airwing chopper crashed near Drankensburg Mountains on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the cause of the accident where one of their choppers crashed near Drankensburg Mountains on Monday.

The chopper is part of the Durban police airwing.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said there were no fatalities.

"We confirm the incident however no one died, only slight injuries sustained. There were four people and a rescue dog in the aircraft," she said.

Gwala said investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

SAPS DBN Airwing helicopter crash : Drakensberg Mountains. Near Cathedral Peak. NO fatalities pic.twitter.com/v8IG1OAyXT — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 1, 2018

eNCA