Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police chopper crashes in KZN

  • South Africa
The Durban police airwing chopper crashed near Drankensburg Mountains on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the cause of the accident where one of their choppers crashed near Drankensburg Mountains on Monday.

The chopper is part of the Durban police airwing.

READ: Pilot killed in Pretoria plane crash

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said there were no fatalities.

"We confirm the incident however no one died, only slight injuries sustained. There were four people and a rescue dog in the aircraft," she said.

Gwala said investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close