Police constable sentenced to 18 years for girlfriend's murder

PRETORIA - A 29-year-old police constable has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Friday.

Constable MN Njeya, who was stationed at the Norwood police station was convicted of murder in November last year and sentenced on Thursday in the Palmridge High Court. Njeya was was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

National Ipid spokesman, Moses Dlamini, said: “It is alleged that on November 1, 2016, at about 20:33, the accused was off-duty, seating with his flatmates consuming liquor. He then went to the bedroom to join his girlfriend, Ms Kelebogile Kwababa, now deceased. It was further alleged that after a short while, his flatmates heard the deceased screaming for help.

“A witness went to investigate, knocked on the door and no one opened for him. While the witnesses were standing outside the bedroom, they heard three gunshots coming from the bedroom.”

Dlamini said after a while, the accused had come out from his bedroom carrying a gun and instructed the witnesses to stand back.

“The paramedics and the police were called and the deceased was certified dead at the crime scene. The accused was then arrested by Bedfordview SAPS officials and his service pistol was confiscated and booked in SAPS 13 store,” said Dlamini.

The IPID investigated a case of murder and recommended prosecution.

