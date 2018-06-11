WATCH: Family to sue over Metrorail arson attack

CAPE-TOWN, 11 June 2018 - A family is planning to sue the authorities following an arson attack on a Metrorail train almost two weeks ago. Leigh Jansen is recovering from severe burns after narrowly escaping death. Another commuter died in the blaze. ​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a woman who was seriously burnt in a recent arson attack on a Western Cape Metrorail train is to sue the authorities.

Leigh Jansen is recovering in hospital after sustaining third-degree burns.

She was put on a respirator for lung damage.

Another person was burnt beyond recognition in the attack on a train en route to Cape Town two weeks ago.

Police continue to investigate the arson.

Metrorail says it is doing all it can to safeguard its trains and has rallied the national and provincial law-enforcement agencies to scale up security.

eNCA