WATCH: Family to sue over Metrorail arson attack

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a woman who was seriously burnt in a recent arson attack on a Western Cape Metrorail train is to sue the authorities.
Leigh Jansen is recovering in hospital after sustaining third-degree burns.
She was put on a respirator for lung damage.
Another person was burnt beyond recognition in the attack on a train en route to Cape Town two weeks ago.
Police continue to investigate the arson.
Metrorail says it is doing all it can to safeguard its trains and has rallied the national and provincial law-enforcement agencies to scale up security.
eNCA
