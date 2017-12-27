Police foil robbery, arrest five in Benoni

File: Police arrested five suspects for attempted robbery and being in possession of four unlicenced firearms and ammunition in Benoni on Wednesday. Photo: South African Police Service/ Facebook

TSHWANE – Five suspects were arrested in an attempted robbery in Benoni, police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered four unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

Police had received information about a planned robbery at a business in Kingsway and set up surveillance, identifying a suspicious vehicle with five occupants, police spokesperson Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said.

“After the suspects noticed that the police were monitoring them, they tried to drive away and police gave chase until they were arrested at Nellmapius off ramp at R21 freeway in Pretoria,” Mngomezulu said.

The suspects were being held on charges of conspiracy to commit business robbery, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunitions including reckless and negligent driving.

They were due to appear at Benoni magistrate court soon.

African News Agency