Police investigate deaths of three children

File: Pretoria police are investigating the deaths of three children who died in a burning car in Temba. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

PRETORIA - Police are investigating the deaths of three children who died in a burning car in Temba, north of Pretoria.

The dead children were aged 12, four and three.

Police say a passerby discovered the boy’s charred bodies.

A 30-year-old woman has meanwhile accused her boyfriend of kidnapping the children, claiming he also threatened to kill them.

Police say the 40-year-old boyfriend was found dead after he hung himself in his home in Mathibestad.

Police are waiting for forensic test results before confirming the identities of the victims.

“We are busy interviewing the neighbours to make sure that we get to the bottom of everything because we want to know what actually happened before the kids were kidnapped and what the relationship between the mother and the kids, as well as the father, so all those things are part of our investigation," Gauteng Police Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

eNCA