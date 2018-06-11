Menlyn mall robbers make off with Rolex watches

File: In a statement, the police said four men entered the mall just after 6pm and used a hammer to smash the display window. An unknown amount of Rolex watches were taken. Photo: Pixabay.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a business robbery after a jewellery store was robbed at Menlyn Mall in northern Gauteng on Monday evening.

In a statement, police said four men entered the mall just after 6pm and used a hammer to smash the display window.

An unknown amount of Rolex watches were taken.

Security officers tried to stop the suspects as they tried to flee in two white vehicles, one of which was a BMW, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fired shots at security before speeding off.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on (012) 3661735/6.

Information can also be given, anonymously, by phoning 08600 10111 or by sending a tip-off SMS to 32211.

eNCA