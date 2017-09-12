Police keep an eagle eye on CPUT campuses

File: A strong security presence was evident at Cape Peninsula University of Terchnology on Monday, 11 September, 2017, with some students trying to prevent others from writing their exams. Photo: eNCA/Jaimie-Faith Poonah

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are keeping a close eye on two Cape Pensulala University of Technology (CPUT) campuses, after protests disrupted the academic programme on Monday.

Guards fired at students after several classes were interrupted and people were kicked out of buildings.

Protesters say they're fighting for staff to be insourced.

They're also calling for the suspensions of four students to be lifted, after they were banned from the premises over previous demonstrations.

The students say they'll shut down operations, until their demands are met.

eNCA