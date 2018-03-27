Police killings treason: Portfolio Committee on Police

File: Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman says the killing of police officers and torching of police stations should be seen as treason. Photo: WERNER BEUKES

JOHANNESBURG – The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman says the killing of police officers and torching of police stations is treason.

Beukman said perpetrators of these crimes should receive the highest sanction.

“The Portfolio Committee on Police is of the view that the attacks on the law enforcement fraternity and facilities in the last 72 hours should be dealt with by the Saps swiftly and directly. The perpetrators should be arrested and face the full wrath of the law. We will support all steps within the legislative framework to secure and protect law enforcement officers and property of the state,” he said.

Beukman was reacting to the killing of a police officer outside his home in Bloemfontein on Sunday and the torching of a police satellite station in the Overstrand Municipality on Monday.

“We call on the leaders in all communities to direct their members to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities of the Saps do not become the target of criminals and arsonists,”Beukman added.

eNCA