Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Police launch probe into toddler's pit latrine death

  • South Africa
File: A three-year-old has died after falling into a pit latrine. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Seshego, Limpopo, are investigating the death of a 3-year-old who fell into a pit latrine and drowned at Moletji Diteteng, near Knobel Hospital on Wednesday.

The toddler was at his aunt's place, where he usually plays. "His aunt took off his clothes and left him to relieve himself outside the toilet as usual. She was busy with her house chores when she noticed she had not seen the toddler for some time," said Constable Maphure Manamela.

READ: Section 27 heads to highest court over pit toilet death

"She searched for him without success until she reported the matter to the Police. They responded quickly and a search operation commenced until the deceased was found inside the pit toilet.

"Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba was deeply saddened by this tragedy and has warned parents and guardians to be vigilant at all times to avoid this type of incidents from re-occurring."

Manamela said police were still looking into the circumstances that lead to the boy's death.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close