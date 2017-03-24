Police maintain heavy presence in Delft

Ongoing taxi violence in Delft has left many commuters struggling to find their way around. Photo: eNCA

DELFT - The streets of Delft in Cape Town are swarming with police in the aftermath of deadly clashes between taxi drivers.

The violence has left commuters stranded since last week.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and eight taxis impounded.

Taxi associations are accusing each other of trying to take over the Delft taxi rank operations.

The Delft Taxi Association says its men are being attacked by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA).

But CATA dismissed these claims, saying their own men have also been killed during the clashes.

The association says it, too, has a legal right to operate in the area.

Three people were injured during the shootouts and two firearms were also seized.

eNCA