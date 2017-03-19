Police Minister Nathi Nheko to appeal Ntlemeza ruling

File: Police Minister Nathi Nhleko will appeal the North Gauteng High Court's ruling that set aside Berning Ntlemeza's appointment as Hawks boss. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has confirmed he'll appeal the court ruling setting aside Berning Ntlemeza's appointment as Hawks boss.

On Friday, the North Gauteng High Court found that his appointment had been unlawful.

He'll stay on as the head of the Hawk while the appeal is processed.

The Police Minister's Spokesperson Sandile Ngidi confirmed Nhleko is appealing the ruling on Ntlemeza.

Lobby groups Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation applied for the High Court's intervention.

They believe the police minister's decision to appoint Ntlemeza was irrational.

Friday's court ruling ordered that Ntlemeza should be removed as Hawks head.

