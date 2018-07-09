Police mum on Durban explosive devices

File: Durban police won't say if they're any closer to finding those responsible for planting five explosive devices around the city. Officers had to comb the Pavilion mall on Monday after another bomb scare, which later turned out to be a false alarm. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Durban police won't say if they're any closer to finding those responsible for planting five explosive devices around the city.

Officers had to comb the Pavilion mall on Monday after another bomb scare, which later turned out to be a false alarm.

Explosive devices have been found in three Woolworths stores in as many days.

This device was found next to the tyre of an SUV parked on Gladys Mazibuko Road on Saturday night. Another was also found under a car nearby. Police say this device did not explode - but the car’s owner says he saw flames and smoke when he returned after 10pm. #DBNexplosives pic.twitter.com/E9sas8TsUC — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

One caused a fire at the Pavilion store, and another at the Gateway branch last Thursday.

On Saturday, another suspicious object was found at the Gateway store but safely removed.

That night, a fire was started under a car by a strange device.

It was parked near the venue of the Durban July horse race and next to another Woolworths store in Berea.

The owner, who didn’t want to be interviewed, said car guards managed to douse the flames.

This is the other half of the device. pic.twitter.com/79ZNqqosHc — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

“We will continue with our patrols, we’ll continue to make sure that we patrol the malls as we normally do, and we are also appealing to members of the public to take extra precautions, but they must calm, they must not panic, and we are going to patrol those affected areas to make sure our public is safe,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Thulani Zwane.

Police won’t be drawn on whether there are coordinated attacks taking place in Durban, or if any of them are linked.

No one has been arrested in any of the incidents, but the police said investigations continue.

A suspicious device has apparently been removed from a Spar store in Austerville, south of Durban, this afternoon. Still waiting for further details from police spokespeople. #DBNexplosives — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 9, 2018

