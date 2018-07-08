Police nab Eastern Cape rapist

File: The suspect has been avoiding the police but was finally traced and arrested on Saturday. Photo: wikimedia commons

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN - Butterworth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) officers have arrested a 43-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 52-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday at Phaphasini locality, Mboya village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The victim was allegedly on her way to a traditional ceremony at about 11pm on Wednesday at Phaphasini locality, Mboya village, Willowvale.

"While she was on her way to the traditional ceremony she heard some footsteps from behind. She discovered that it was the suspect who hails also from the same village," he said.

The man allegedly accosted the woman and overpowered her, and then raped her.

"The suspect has been avoiding the police but was finally traced and arrested on Saturday. He has been charged with rape.

"He will appear before the Willowvale magistrate's court on Monday on a rape charge," Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey appealed to women not to walk alone, especially during the night and in bushy areas, as they could become victims of crime.

eNCA