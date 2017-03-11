Police offer R250,000 reward for information on missing KZN baby

Police are searching for an infant who was snatched during a hijacking in Durban earlier on Friday. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN – Police are offering a reward of R250,000 for information on the kidnapping of a one-month-old infant in Durban.

Baby Siwaphiwe was snatched during a hijacking in Durban on Friday.

The vehicle was abandoned in Montclair, but the baby and child seat was not in the vehicle.

She was last seen wearing a white vest and nappy.

Reward up to R250 000 offered for info that will #HelpFindDurbanBaby and lead to arrest and conviction of suspects - SAPS. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/eZOiRA0qmx — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) March 11, 2017

KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the search for the missing baby has been boosted.

“Right now we have offered a reward of up to R250 000 for any information that will lead to the recovery of the child as well as the arrest and the conviction of the suspect,” said Zwane.

"There is more than 100 police officers, including the members of the public as well the security companies who are assisting us in trying to search for the child."

Zwane appealed to anyone with information to please contact the crime stop number 08600 10111, any local police station or take the baby if found to a hospital or safe institution.

eNCA