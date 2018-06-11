Police officers in court for alleged hijacking

File: Two police officers are in custody for allegedly hijacking a truck and its escort van. Photo: Flickr.com/Victor

JOHANNESBURG - Three police officers are to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday after they allegedly hijacked and abducted a truck driver and his escort in Krugersdorp West on Saturday.

Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the officers from the Germiston Flying Squad allegedly stopped a truck and its escort vehicle on the Rustenburg road, forcing the driver of the escort vehicle into a police vehicle.

One of the police officers jumped into the truck and forced the driver to move to the passenger seat, Dlamini said.

"The victims were driven into an open veld and forced to lie on the ground [at gunpoint]. They were robbed of a substantial amount of money before the officers drove away."

The officers were later arrested and a truck and a bakkie recovered.

Dlamini said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange had ordered a full investigation into the activities of the arrested police officers.

African News Agency