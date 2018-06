File: Nine senior police officers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in the days leading up to the Marikana massacre. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

Nine police officers will appear in the Mankwe Magistrates Court today in connection with the murders of four miners during the Marikana protests. The charges are not linked to the main incident in which 47 miners were killed. Lirandzu Themba has more. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Six years after the Marikana massacre, nine police officers will appear in court on Monday.



They face several charges including murder, attempted murder and obstructing justice.

These charges relate to the deaths of four miners during the protests, which continued for several days.

This will be the suspects' second court appearance.

eNCA