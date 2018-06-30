Police, prisons union to protest on Monday

File: The members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will also be marching to the Union Buildings on the 13th of July. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Police and prisons union members will stage lunch-hour pickets at correctional service, traffic, and police institutions from Monday.

The nationwide protests are meant to highlight the challenges faced by workers at these institutions.

They are demanding an end to police killings, restructuring of the force, and changes to the promotions policy.

The members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will also be marching to the Union Buildings on the 13th of July.

eNCA