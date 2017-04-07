Police search Paul O'Sullivan's business premises

File: Paul O' Sullivan, former head of airport security, investigated former police chief Jackie Selebi after linking him to his dismissal from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). Photo: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lauren Mulligan

JOHANNESBURG - The SAPS conducted a search at the business premises of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police spokesman Major General Sally de Beer said O’Sullivan has already appeared in court on this matter and the case was remanded to 19 May.

O’Sullivan will appear with his co-accused, Ms Sarah Jane Trent.

"The search was conducted in terms of a lawful search warrant which was produced to O’Sullivan’s attorney on the scene and involved on-scene extractions from certain electronic devices by forensic experts,” said De Beer.

De Beer said O’Sullivan was not present because he was not in the country. She said that the investigating officer was not informed of him leaving the country, which was a contravention of one of his bail conditions.

This would form part of the investigation and will be placed on record in court, she said.

“The SAPS must emphasise that no individual is above the law and that the police will continue to investigate without fear or favour. No person was taken into custody,” De Beer said.

O’Sullivan is currently under investigation and before the courts in connection with four other cases relating to various charges of fraud, extortion, kidnapping and one in terms of the Immigration Act, she said.

“Three of these cases have been set down for trial and one has been remanded with a trial date yet to be set. In three of these cases, members of the public are complainants.

"Other cases are still under investigation.”

African News Agency