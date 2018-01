File: Ekurhuleni police have recovered 21 kilogrammes of ephedrine, valued at arounfd R30 million. Ephedrine is an ingredient found in cocaine and khat. Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered 21 kilogrammes of ephedrine, valued at around R30 million.

Ephedrine is an ingredient found in cocaine and khat.

The drugs were found in the room of a 43-year-old man staying at a Kempton Park bed and breakfast.

The man has been arrested for possession of an illicit substance.

Police believe the consignment was destined for drug manufacturing plants.

eNCA